FS: NVidia RTX 2080 Ti FE, Keychron K2, Schiit Asgard 2, Adam Audio T5V, Isoacoustics ISO-155, SONY XB950, + Other

Everything works perfectly. Will listen to offers.



Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti FE - $900 shipped

- comes with box and everything



Adam Audio T5V Pair - $320 shipped

- Brand new in box

- 2 Monitors



Schiit Asgard 2 Silver - $90 shipped

- Comes with just the amp + ac cable (no box or anything)



Sony MDR-XB950B1 - $40 shipped

- Brand new in box

- Blue versions



Keychron K2 RGB Aluminum Blue Switches - $85 shipped

- Got it for couch gaming but didn't realize how hefty it is lol

- Like new. Was in box mostly.



IsoAcoustics ISO-155 Speaker stands - $75 shipped

- Brand new in box



Logitech G903 SE - SOLD

Fiio K5 Pro - SOLD

Beyerdynamic DT990 Pro 250ohm - SOLD

Massdrop x Sennheiser PC37X - SOLD