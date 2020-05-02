FS: nvidia gtx970, evga 1080, iPad Air 2

Nvidia brand 970
Haven’t use it in almost a year - asking 85 shipped


Evga 1080- haven’t use it in 2 months after upgrade to 2080- 275 shipped

Cards were never mine and occasionally gaming

iPad Air 2 - plain iPad only, no charger/cable- I have a few -100 shipped
 

