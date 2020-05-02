FS: nvidia gtx970, evga 1080, iPad Air 2

Nvidia brand 970
Haven’t use it in almost a year - asking 85 shipped
Evga 1080- haven’t use it in 2 months after upgrade to 2080- 275 shipped
Cards were never mine and occasionally gaming
iPad Air 2 - plain iPad only, no charger/cable- I have a few -100 shipped
Haven’t use it in almost a year - asking 85 shipped
Evga 1080- haven’t use it in 2 months after upgrade to 2080- 275 shipped
Cards were never mine and occasionally gaming
iPad Air 2 - plain iPad only, no charger/cable- I have a few -100 shipped
Attachments
-
139.1 KB Views: 0
-
125.9 KB Views: 0
-
96.5 KB Views: 0
-
84.3 KB Views: 0
Last edited: