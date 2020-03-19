FS: Nvidia GTX 1070 FE or EVGA GTX 1660Ti

For Sale:
Nvidia GTX 1070 Founders Edition - $180 shipped
Comes complete in retail box.
EVGA GTX 1660 Ti XC Ultra GAMING - $210 shipped
Bought as a "B-stock" card in November 2019. Has the balance of the year warranty. Comes with the B-stock box (non-retail).
Only selling one of the other. Both cards are used but not abused.
Paypal - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
Google Pay - kirbyrj@gmail.com
Heatware - kirbyrj - 336-0-0
