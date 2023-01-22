FS: Nvidia GPUs 3060/3070/3070ti

Have a dozen retired miners I'm turning over, everything was undervolted, and well cared for with a 55c temp target.

De-dusted and cleaned best I could with isopropyl alcohol, they're not perfect but still very good overall.

All cards come with the original box, if there's any warranty issues needed, I'm here for you.



Zelle/Venmo preferred, but can take paypal F&F too, heatware in sig.



3060 ~ $270 shipped:

4x EVGA XC Black

1x Gigabyte OC (this one comes in an original box but for a 3070)

1x Gigabyte Vision (white/silver)

1x Zotac Twin OC

1x Zotac AMP White (the usual fan token yellowing)



3070 ~ $370 shipped:

1x Zotac Amp Holo (this one I sent for RMA replacement, awaiting a refurb back but open to presale)

1x MSI Ventus x3 OC



3070ti ~ $470 shipped:

2 1x Nvidia Founders Edition



Also have an Intel A770 NIB if anyones interested, I picked it up to play with the VC1 encoding stuff and I just don't think I'm gonna get around to it, $370 shipped? (make an offer?)



Lmk your interest and I'll run it thru the gauntlet and check for audible issues prior to packaging and shipout.



