FS: Nvidia GPUs 3060/3070/3070ti (mining part out)

Have a dozen retired miners I'm turning over, everything was undervolted, and well cared for with a 55c temp target.
De-dusted and cleaned best I could with isopropyl alcohol, they're not perfect but still very good overall.
All cards come with the original box, if there's any warranty issues needed, I'm here for you.

Zelle/Venmo preferred, but can take paypal F&F too, heatware in sig.

3060 ~ $270 shipped:
4x EVGA XC Black
1x Gigabyte OC (this one comes in an original box but for a 3070)
1x Gigabyte Vision (white/silver)
1x Zotac Twin OC
1x Zotac AMP White (the usual fan token yellowing)

3070 ~ $370 shipped:
1x Zotac Amp Holo (this one I sent for RMA replacement, awaiting a refurb back but open to presale)
1x MSI Ventus x3 OC

3070ti ~ $470 shipped:
2x Nvidia Founders Edition

Also have an Intel A770 NIB if anyones interested, I picked it up to play with the VC1 encoding stuff and I just don't think I'm gonna get around to it, $370 shipped? (make an offer?)

Lmk your interest and I'll run it thru the gauntlet and check for audible issues prior to packaging and shipout.

 
