FS: Nvidia GPUs 3060/3070/3070ti & Arc A770

Spoiler: Sold: 1x Zotac Amp Holo (This is a nib refurb back from a fan bearing failure)

1x Nvidia Founders Edition

2 x EVGA 3060 XC

1x gigabyte 3060

1x EVGA 3070 ftw3

1x Zotac Twin OC

Have a dozen retired miners I'm turning over, everything was undervolted, and well cared for with a 55c temp target.De-dusted and cleaned best I could with isopropyl alcohol, they're not perfect but still very good overall.All cards come with the original box, if there's any warranty issues needed, I'm here for you.Zelle/Venmo preferred, but can take paypal F&F too, heatware in sig.3060 ~ $270 shipped:3x EVGA XC Black1x Gigabyte OC (this one comes in an original box but for a 3070)1x Gigabyte Vision (white/silver)1x Zotac AMP White (the usual fan token yellowing)3070 ~ $370 shipped:1x MSI Ventus x3 OC3070ti ~ $470 shipped:Nvidia Founders EditionIntel A770 (new in box) ~ $320 shipped (make an offer?)Picked it up to play with the VC1 encoding stuff and I just don't think I'm gonna get around to itLmk your interest and I'll run it thru the gauntlet and check for audible issues prior to packaging and shipout.