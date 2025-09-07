FS: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super Founders Edition

For sale is an excellent condition Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super Founders Edition from a smoke free home. Video card functions perfectly and has only been used for gaming. Selling as I upgraded recently. Card will come in all the original packaging including both the product and shipping boxes. The original power cable was never used and will be included.
$925 shipped (lower 48) via PayPal F&F
Seller/Buyer Profiles
$925 shipped (lower 48) via PayPal F&F
Seller/Buyer Profiles
As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.