FS: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super Founders Edition

M

MISMCSA

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Sep 6, 2001
Messages
2,188
For sale is an excellent condition Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super Founders Edition from a smoke free home. Video card functions perfectly and has only been used for gaming. Selling as I upgraded recently. Card will come in all the original packaging including both the product and shipping boxes. The original power cable was never used and will be included.

$925 shipped (lower 48) via PayPal F&F

Images

CG1.JPEGCG7.JPEGCG6.JPEGCG8.JPEGCG4.JPEGCG5.JPEGCG3.JPEGCG9.JPEGCG2.JPEG
 
