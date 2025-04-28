FS: Nvidia Geforce 4070 Founders Edition

GPU shipped with original box: $560
GPU shipped without original box: $560 minus whatever actual shipping cost ends up being. I will refund the difference from $560 after shipping. Probably somewhere between $12-25 less if I had to guess as I do insurance + signature confirmation.
Item
View: https://imgur.com/a/FqIdzHS
Heatware
https://www.heatware.com/u/53556
Card only used for League of Legends. Adult owned, never overclocked, original owner, still in original box with everything included (paperwork and power cable. Cable has never been used, I used an adapter from Corsair for my PSU). Pickup available near Midway Airport in Chicago, IL.
Payment by Zelle only. I will take Paypal from people I've sold to before, been scammed a couple times in my last sales (not on this forum).
