  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: Nvidia Geforce 4070 Founders Edition

H

housecat

Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jan 26, 2005
Messages
754
GPU shipped with original box: $560
GPU shipped without original box: $560 minus whatever actual shipping cost ends up being. I will refund the difference from $560 after shipping. Probably somewhere between $12-25 less if I had to guess as I do insurance + signature confirmation.

Item

View: https://imgur.com/a/FqIdzHS
Heatware
https://www.heatware.com/u/53556

Card only used for League of Legends. Adult owned, never overclocked, original owner, still in original box with everything included (paperwork and power cable. Cable has never been used, I used an adapter from Corsair for my PSU). Pickup available near Midway Airport in Chicago, IL.

Payment by Zelle only. I will take Paypal from people I've sold to before, been scammed a couple times in my last sales (not on this forum).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top