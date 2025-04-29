  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Nvidia 3090 FE, Asus X99 CPU MB RAM combo, PC cable bundle (14 pounds!), open air gpu case

Hi I have the following for sale:

  • Nvidia 3090 Founder's Edition - got at microcenter as a brown box refurb about 1 yr ago, light use. Includes brown box and power adapter - $750 shipped

  • X99 Combo: $400 shipped
    -Asus X99E-WS motherboard with 7x PCIe slots
    -Intel Xeon 2697A-V4 CPU
    -128GB Crucial DDR4 CP2K16G4DFRA32A (mb supports 256GB ECC)

  • Various PC cables bundle - Includes everything shown, sorted by type --14 lbs of cables--Toslink, HDMI, DVI, SATA, Molex, Displayport, various USB cables, ethernet - $25 + actual shipping
  • 8 GPU Open Air Case - holds ATX mb/psu and up to 8 GPUs. I added a bar to make the height correct for 3090 FE. - Local in southeast MN $20 or shipped $25


    sold:
  • 1x Corsair PCIe 4.0 x16 300mm extension cable - $40 shipped
  • 2x Corsair PCIe 3.0 x16 300mm extension cable - $25 shipped ea.
  • Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2 Server Edition case (Glass side panel) - comes with 2x120mm Akasa viper + 140mm Corsair fans, local only for now in southeast MN - $85
  • Corsair AX1200 PSU - bit dusty but works well, has box and i think all cables - $65 shipped
  • XFX Swift AMD Radeon 9070 OC - 2 mo. old, comes with box - $615 f&f / $635 g&s shipped
  • 5x DFG 120mm case fans - 38mm width, 5500rpm, molex connector, new. - 5 fans for $25 shipped
  • 2x Eero Pro 6e - mesh router, used, comes with AC adapter - $50
  • Nvidia 3070 FE - $275 shipped
  • Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5 (2x16GB) 56000MT/s C40 - $70 shipped

thanks for looking!
 

Haswellbeast said:
What's the RPM of those bad boys?
here's what I could find on amazon, I was honestly to afraid to power all 5 up at once, they were all wired in series heh

https://www.amazon.co.uk/DFG12038B12DN-static-pressure-31-10mm-H2O-connection/dp/B0BPPQXGNH

About this item​


  • Fan dimensions 120mm x 120mm x 38mm
  • Fan speed 5500rpm
  • Rated voltage 12V with both male and female molex plug to connect in serie up to 4 fans per each PSU Molex connector [for continuous operations]
  • Amperage 2A
  • Air flow 332.50 cbm/h (m3/h)
  • Air pressure 31.10 mmH2O
  • Noise level 47db

  • Connector 4pin Molex
  • Weight 230g
  • Power lead length ~25cm
 
Is this the corsair original ax1200 ?

I still use mine after all these decades.

This is how good it is.
 
