FS: Nvidia 3090 FE, Asus X99 CPU MB RAM combo, PC cable bundle (14 pounds!), open air gpu case

- Nvidia 3090 Founder's Edition - got at microcenter as a brown box refurb about 1 yr ago, light use. Includes brown box and power adapter - $750 shipped
- X99 Combo: $400 shipped
-Asus X99E-WS motherboard with 7x PCIe slots
-Intel Xeon 2697A-V4 CPU
-128GB Crucial DDR4 CP2K16G4DFRA32A (mb supports 256GB ECC)
- Various PC cables bundle - Includes everything shown, sorted by type --14 lbs of cables--Toslink, HDMI, DVI, SATA, Molex, Displayport, various USB cables, ethernet - $25 + actual shipping
- 8 GPU Open Air Case - holds ATX mb/psu and up to 8 GPUs. I added a bar to make the height correct for 3090 FE. - Local in southeast MN $20 or shipped $25
sold:
1x Corsair PCIe 4.0 x16 300mm extension cable - $40 shipped 2x Corsair PCIe 3.0 x16 300mm extension cable - $25 shipped ea. Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2 Server Edition case (Glass side panel) - comes with 2x120mm Akasa viper + 140mm Corsair fans, local only for now in southeast MN - $85 Corsair AX1200 PSU - bit dusty but works well, has box and i think all cables - $65 shipped XFX Swift AMD Radeon 9070 OC - 2 mo. old, comes with box - $615 f&f / $635 g&s shipped 5x DFG 120mm case fans - 38mm width, 5500rpm, molex connector, new. - 5 fans for $25 shipped 2x Eero Pro 6e - mesh router, used, comes with AC adapter - $50 Nvidia 3070 FE - $275 shipped Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5 (2x16GB) 56000MT/s C40 - $70 shipped
