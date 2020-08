FS: Nvidia 2080ti Founders Edition

Selling my Watercooled Nvidia 2080ti Founders Edition with EK waterblock and backplate RGB edition. Comes with original NV heatsink and original box. $950 shipped F&F Paypal.My References:Heatware: Zerocool101 91-0-0I accept PayPalWill only ship to Verified/Confirmed PayPal Shipping AddressFedEx to lower 48 with Delivery ConfirmationNOT Looking for any TradesLocal Pick-up Also in Milwaukee, WI Area