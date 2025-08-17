FS: Nvidia 1650 4GB GPU, Vintage HP PS/2 Keyboard - Brand New, 1 Free Item Giveaway

Here's a little bit more information about the keyboard--it's a Keytronic. Keytronic rubber domes are really nice to type on as they're almost like a very budget Topre. There's a good snap back tactile feel, and they were designed to compete with the more expensive Model M at the time. Over the years, Keytronic added windows keys as well as experimented with designs with integrated trackballs, touchpads, and even a fingerprint reader. Their keyboards were originally made in the USA, then Mexico and now china. I have a USA one as well as I think a Mexico one and I can't tell the difference. This keyboard would be an upgrade to anyone still typing on the standard $5 rubberdomes available today, but it isn't mechanical. So while it does feel great for a rubber dome, it doesn't have the precision of a mechanical for those looking for that. This is the first time I've seen an HP Keytronic like this, especially with the colored keys and it will probably work just fine with any PC (just like my Unicomp 'GE Medical' keyboard).