FS: Nvidia 1650 4GB GPU, Vintage HP PS/2 Keyboard - Brand New, 1 Free Item Giveaway

Can ship or do Local pickup in NJ near zipcode 07067. Paypal / Zelle accepted. Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/52718/to
Gigabyte Nvidia 1650 4GB model GV-N1650WF2OC-4GD
https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-N1650WF2OC-4GD
Working GPU just pulled out of my nephew's PC - he upgraded to an Nvidia 3000 series.
$60 Shipped

1758694753424.png

1758694728481.png

1758694689730.png


Vintage HP PS/2 Keyboard - Brand new in box
Model: C3759A ABA

$85 > $70 Shipped

1758004709784.png


1757908756523.png

1757908787853.png
1757908805313.png

1758004664642.png


Free Items: CDROM Caddy
https://hardforum.com/threads/the-h...ebies-thread.1275498/page-299#post-1046196019

SOLD:

FS: Raspi 4B 1GB (New in box) + Case + 32GB MicroSD // Raspi 3B 1GB + Case + 32GB MicroSD // Pi Camera Module 5MP 1080p OV5647
Will sell the entire set for $70 >> $55 shipped SOLD

1755437444024.png
1755437472537.png

1755437518943.png
 

Here's a little bit more information about the keyboard--it's a Keytronic. Keytronic rubber domes are really nice to type on as they're almost like a very budget Topre. There's a good snap back tactile feel, and they were designed to compete with the more expensive Model M at the time. Over the years, Keytronic added windows keys as well as experimented with designs with integrated trackballs, touchpads, and even a fingerprint reader. Their keyboards were originally made in the USA, then Mexico and now china. I have a USA one as well as I think a Mexico one and I can't tell the difference. This keyboard would be an upgrade to anyone still typing on the standard $5 rubberdomes available today, but it isn't mechanical. So while it does feel great for a rubber dome, it doesn't have the precision of a mechanical for those looking for that. This is the first time I've seen an HP Keytronic like this, especially with the colored keys and it will probably work just fine with any PC (just like my Unicomp 'GE Medical' keyboard).
 
toast0 said:
That's got some weird keycaps. Very interesting.
Click to expand...
Yep, definitely unique--stop, alarm status, a blank where pause normally is and pause where F10 is, master screen, sys home, sys idle. My guess is some sort of medical equipment as my GE Medical Model M has some weird keys like that too.
 
