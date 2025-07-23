FS: NuPhyX BH65 keyboard w/magnetic switches, aluminum build, brand new/unused

Mad Maxx
Brand new, unused NuPhyX BH65 keyboard. Opened only to take pics and show LEDs. It's got outstanding build quality, heavy and solid all aluminum. Top features include hot-swappable Magnetic Jade Pro switches, 8000Hz polling rate, PBT doubleshot key caps, comprehensive/easy to use web-based software. All original accessories and items included. Also including a new coiled USB cable.
$100 shipped USPS
100% Positive feedback
HeatWare: MadMaxx77
eBay: madmaxx.77
PM for any questions or my PayPal.
