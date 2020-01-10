FS: Note 9 128GB, Google Hub, Pixel XL 128GB, Dome Glass protector for Pixel 3 XL

{ }

{ }

$480 shipped OBO......Lowered to $430 shipped, net to me.









{ }



Google Hub Charcoal in color, brand new still in wrapper. Google sells it currently for $99, regular price $129





$85 shipped, net to me.









{ } { } { } { } { } { }

{ }





Original Google Pixel XL, 128GB, black in color, unlocked of course. Comes with original box, charger, cables and adapter. I am also throwing a Yootech glass screen protector in the deal. The phone has nothing wrong with the screen, it does however have wear marks by the charging port that I tried to show on the last picture as much as possible and a nice on the upper left corner of the phone. Updated the the latest update. Factory reset and ready to go.



$120 shipped, net to me.









{ }



Dome Glass for Google Pixel 3 XL, brand new, opened box but brand new. I had this glass screen protector on my Pixel 3 XL and got this extra one to have as a backup.



$15 shipped, net to me.



