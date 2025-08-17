  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Noctua U9S and NH-U12A Chromax, Unifi USW-Flex-XG 10GbE Switches

Have the following items for sale. Accept PayPal GS if you cover fee or Zelle. No trades at this time.
  • Noctua U9S Chromax, used, no issues, retail box, $60 shipped ($40 with CPU)
  • Noctua NH-U12A Chromax, used, a few minor bent fins, retail box, $100 shipped ($80 with CPU)
  • 2x Ubiquiti Networks, UniFi Switch, Flex XG 4-Port 10GbE Managed Network Switch, used, excellent condition. $220 shipped each. Unused mounting hardware. Ships in retail box.

  • AMD 7950X, used, no issues, retail box. $300 shipped. SOLD
  • 2x Dell S2721QS Monitor 27-inch 4K, used, excellent condition. $180 shipped each. Ships in retail box. Buy both and I’ll include a Jarvis dual mount arm for free. SOLD
 

Tempting, I'm just awaiting my VPA selection since I don't pay sales tax. GLWS!
 
