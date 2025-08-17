FS: Noctua U9S and NH-U12A Chromax, Unifi USW-Flex-XG 10GbE Switches

Have the following items for sale. Accept PayPal GS if you cover fee or Zelle. No trades at this time.
- Noctua U9S Chromax, used, no issues, retail box, $60 shipped ($40 with CPU)
- Noctua NH-U12A Chromax, used, a few minor bent fins, retail box, $100 shipped ($80 with CPU)
- 2x Ubiquiti Networks, UniFi Switch, Flex XG 4-Port 10GbE Managed Network Switch, used, excellent condition. $220 shipped each. Unused mounting hardware. Ships in retail box.
- AMD 7950X, used, no issues, retail box. $300 shipped. SOLD
- 2x Dell S2721QS Monitor 27-inch 4K, used, excellent condition. $180 shipped each. Ships in retail box. Buy both and I’ll include a Jarvis dual mount arm for free. SOLD
