FS: Noctua NH-U12S Premium CPU Cooler NF-F12 120mm fan Premium Quiet Fan

M

masshole

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Feb 10, 2003
Messages
1,501
Up for sale is a used but in good condition Noctua NH-U12S Premium CPU Cooler NF-F12 120mm Premium Quiet Fan.

There are some CPU wear marks on the bottom of the backplate.

What's included:

- All original accessories for an install for AMD/Intel.

- Head sink cover (extra)

- 2 x Noctua NF12 PWM fans (120mm) (extra)

Will provide shipping to verified eBay addresses in the lower 48 only.

$110 shipped.


ebay: https://www.ebay.com/itm/286755287732
 
