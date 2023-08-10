FS: Noctua NH-U12A $55, RPI 3B + Flirc case + 32GB SDCard $35; Both $80

I accept PayPal F&F (G&S if you pay fees) or Zelle, not looking for trades, 2FA enabled, US48 shipping only (usually USPS or UPS within 1-2 business days of payment), all prices include shipping.
Everything pictured below is what you'll actually receive and in good working condition unless otherwise noted (non smoking/pet home), if you're not sure, ask questions before purchasing.
My Heatware (158-0-0): https://www.heatware.com/u/27691/to
Take both items below for $80 shipped
Noctua NH-U12A CPU Cooler, includes:
2x NF-A12x25 120mm fans
2x NA-RC14 Low-Noise Adaptor (L.N.A)
NA-YC1 4-pin PWM y-cable
NM-SMT1 Screwdriver
Intel mounting hardware for 115x
AMD mounting hardware for AM4, AM3(+), AM2(+), FM2(+)
NM-i17xx-MP78 mounting kit for Intel LGA1700 CPU's (Intel 12th, 13th, and 14th gen)
NOTES:
Missing 4x NM-IBT2 bolts for LGA20xx compatibility, no idea where they're at, you can email Noctua to get replacements for free
You need to purchase "NM-AM5/4-MP78" to make this cooler compatible with AM5
No thermal paste included
$55 shipped
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Rev 1.2 (a02082)
Flirc Raspberry Pi 3B Aluminum Case with built in heat sink
Samsung 32GB Evo Plus SD Card and adapter
15W USB AC Adapter and USB cable
$35 shipped
---------------------------------------------------------------------
EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti XC GAMING 8GB GDDR6 Dual-Fan Metal Backplate LHR
Was in an ITX build, but not used much, includes original box and packaging, model 08G-P5-3663-KL
$220 shipped ***SOLD***
