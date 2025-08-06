  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: Noctua NH-D15 G2, Dual Tower CPU Cooler

Volkswagen

Volkswagen

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Nov 12, 2002
Messages
4,895
Hi,
Up for sale is an Noctua NH-D15 G2, Dual Tower CPU Cooler. Cooler comes with retail box and all accessories minus the thermal paste. Picked this up locally and used for a month or so and went back to the NH-D15 Chromax for aesthetic reasons. Cooler works great with no issues.

NOTE: The previous owner must of gotten some water/liquid on it so there are "water spots" which I did not mess with as it does not impact the cooling performance. Just pointing this out for full transparency and hopefully you can pick it up on the pictures.

PRICE: $100 + Actual Shipping costs. Cooler is $179.95 on Amazon + Tax.

Heatware: Volkswagen 562-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/20134/to?sort=trade_date-desc

20250806_105401.jpg
20250806_105431.jpg
20250806_105549.jpg
20250806_110506.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top