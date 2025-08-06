FS: Noctua NH-D15 G2, Dual Tower CPU Cooler

Volkswagen
Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Nov 12, 2002
- Messages
- 4,895
Hi,
Up for sale is an Noctua NH-D15 G2, Dual Tower CPU Cooler. Cooler comes with retail box and all accessories minus the thermal paste. Picked this up locally and used for a month or so and went back to the NH-D15 Chromax for aesthetic reasons. Cooler works great with no issues.
NOTE: The previous owner must of gotten some water/liquid on it so there are "water spots" which I did not mess with as it does not impact the cooling performance. Just pointing this out for full transparency and hopefully you can pick it up on the pictures.
PRICE: $100 + Actual Shipping costs. Cooler is $179.95 on Amazon + Tax.
Heatware: Volkswagen 562-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/20134/to?sort=trade_date-desc
