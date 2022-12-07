FS: Noctua NH-D15 Chromax Black

S

shaggy77

Gawd
Joined
Jul 2, 2005
Messages
796
Hi !

-Paypal or venmo preferred
-US Mailing addresses
-Will try my best to get your package out in a reasonable amount of time due to my job.

Noctua HN D15 Chromax.Black

Gently used with AMD CPU. Sold the CPU no longer own. Solid choice for the latest processors from the AMD and Intel.
Comes with everything such as
-2 fans
-various mounting hardware for most modern CPU sockets
-Tools for install
-Thermal compound

Asking price: $100 shipped and paypal covered

Please DM me if you are interested in purchase or have questions.

NoctuaNH-D15.JPG

NoctuaNH-D15_01.JPG
 
