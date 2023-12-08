FS: Noctua NH-D-15 /U9 package, Chromax (black) ,Also a Dell 24-5459 All in One,

jacuzz1
The items are pictured below along with pics. Heatware
Shipping will be your carrier of choice. See below.
Adding a Dell 24-5459 with a fresh install of Windows 10 Home. I am asking $100 ( The typical Dell wired keyboard and mouse will also be included) for local pickup in Connecticut only. She is in great shape. No damage or scratches. Touch screen and 12 gig of ram and a Terabyte HD make it a nice secondary machine for a guest room or den. It so cool and I would keep it if I did not have so many machines already.
I am going with an AIO cooler this time around so I am adding my Noctua NH-D-15 Chromax for $ 80 shipped (add 10 dollars if going to the West Coast) for both coolers and all of the fan listed. Retail box for the D15. Buy by the end of the weekend and get a 140mm Noctua NF-P14s redux-1200 fan bonus. The U9 will be packed without retail box. Fans included/different choices of rubber dampeners for the U9 Chromax fan will also be included. If your socket 1700 then you will need to order a 10 dollar back plate from Amazon. The D15 will be dust free and there are no bent fins.
Fans include
Dual Chromax ( I believe them to be 140mm) for the larger cooler
Dual 90mm Noctua for the N9 1 is a Chromax and one the standard that came with the cooler
Noctua NF-0P14S REDUX 1200 (140mm) Ultra quiet
Silverstone Everflow x2 120mm - very quiet
Nexus 120 silent brushless
Got to be over $200 worth of hardware , no?
The D15 was used for a year, N9 3 years
Noctua Redux 1200 is 6 months old and emasculate , the Chromax 90 mint, it was in use for a very short time before i went to the D15 and the other 90mm looks like new as well.
The 3 120s look are my oldest fans but still run very quiet.
All hardware pictured is also included.
