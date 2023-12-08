FS: Noctua NH-D-15 Chromax (black)

The items are pictured below along with pics. All prices are plus shipping to the lower 48. Heatware

Shipping will be your carrier of choice. See below.

I am going with an AIO cooler this time around so I am adding my Noctua NH-D-15 Chromax for $75 with a bonus U12 tossed in Retail box for the D15. the U12 will be packed without retail box. Fans included. If your socket 1700 then you will need to order a 10 dollar back plate from Amazon.

chromax.jpg
noctua.jpg



SOLD: Adding Mobo, CPU Package (Used for strictly Gaming and back office work) All components will be retail box included however the CPU will remain in the board for your convenience unless otherwise specified. The memory may be the exception as I can only find one of the boxes however if I am unable to locate it , the memory will be shipped in the appropriate anti static bag.

SOLD Board: Asus Strix Z490-E (Currently in my rig, I have upgrades coming)
CPU: Intel I7 10700K ( The board is set to auto and achieves 5.1GHZ routinely when gaming. I have not had a single issue with the board or this chip)
Memory: Corsair 4 x 16 GB off Vengeance RGB PRO DDR4 3600MHZ

Asking $400

memory.jpg
cpu stepping.jpg
box.jpg
board.jpg


The monitor is however local pick up in Connecticut only.

Sold:Adding my Alienware AW38221DW SOLD(The vertical Ultrasharp to the right of it will also be included at no extra charge as I have a plethora of monitors and that one is getting long in the tooth.)as it has been replaced the a LG Ultra Gear 45 OLED. She still has 6 months left on the warranty and its extendable if you wish. I do not have the box because it was wrecked during shipping. To my absolute amazement, the monitor did not suffer any damage due to the excellent packaging that Dell does. She is beautiful in every way with 0 dead pixels. I have to say with its 3840x1600 resolution, its the best productivity monitor that I have ever owned and pretty darn good at gaming too. That said, local pick up only. I am asking $600.00 .


Samsung s21 Ultra. SOLD There is one noticeable scratch when the screen is powered off. $250 (final price drop) with case and charger.

20231219_073110.jpg
20231208_104717.jpg
20231208_112343.jpg
20231208_112401.jpg
 

Last edited:
Added Mint condition TP Link Network Adapter with retail packaging.
 
Correction<<<<<<= the Sodim photo depicts two 8gb Sodims. That is not accurate, Its one 4gb and one 8gb. I duplicated the 8gb pic by accident and will correct the photo a little later.
 
What is the model number on the S21? Original carrier? Is it carrier locked?
 
DPOSCORP said:
What is the model number on the S21? Original carrier? Is it carrier locked?
Click to expand...
S21 /Ultra 128 /Gb Verizon. I paid it off, supposedly they are carrier agnostic once paid off but I am not sure.
 
Thanks Logan. A question came in regarding any lens scratches. I cannot see any. Here is a close up.
20231219_073110.jpg
 
Last edited:
That's the monitor I'm looking for. Too bad its too far of a drive to pick it up
 
Doozer said:
That's the monitor I'm looking for. Too bad its too far of a drive to pick it up
Click to expand...

Yeh, custom packaging and shipping would be over a hundred and unless you know someone that has a box they do not need lol.
 
Last edited:
Yes, I have the 23 now and it appears to have little difference in normal every day use. I replace the 21 only because I could at no charge as part of a package deal that as a former Verizon agent , i was able to leverage with industry knowledge.
 
To the top. I know that if i could ship , this would sell in a nanosecond but UPS wants 150 for custom packaging. Still I guess at 750 net shipped (24 incher excluded here) for what is essentially a brand new monitor is still a good deal and so I am willing to ship if someone wants to pay that premium.
 
RGB control cables removed as I just realized that they came with my GT-501 Case bump
 
