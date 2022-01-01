FS:Noctua NF-A15 HS-PWM Chromax fan with Chromax Heatsink Cover for NH-D15 line, LG 27UK600-W HDR 4K, 980 PRO 1TB , Laptop Backpacks, Wireless G502

L

LiquidX

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 7, 2004
Messages
3,773
PM if interested. More pictures shortly.

https://www.heatware.com/u/22917/to


For sale: Take care of fees and I will take care of shipping.


- LG 27UK600-W 4K HDR Monitor - Good condition. No original box. $145

- SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink 1TB - Brand New - $90

- Wireless G502 - Brand new - $65

- Noctua NF-A15 HS-PWM chromax.Black.swap, Premium Quiet Fan, 4-Pin (140mm, Black) with Noctua NA-HC3 chromax.Black.swap, Heatsink Cover for NH-D15, NH-D15S & NH-D15 SE-AM4 (Black) $40

- DROP + EPOS PC38X Gaming Headset. Bought just to check them out. Pretty much new. Extra earcups are still new. $89

- Dell GM-BP-BK-17-19 17" Laptop Backpack- Brand new. $35

- Solo - Urban Convertible Laptop Briefcase Backpack for 15.6" Laptop. Brand new. $35




SOLD
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X - Comes with cooler

-ASUS Xonar DGX PCIe Sound Card. No box or accessories

-G.SKILL Ripjaws 4 F4-2666C15Q-16GRR 16GB (4x4GB) DDR4 2666
 

Attachments

  • 20210719_153329.jpg
    20210719_153329.jpg
    538 KB · Views: 0
  • 20220829_012703.jpg
    20220829_012703.jpg
    602.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 20220829_012858.jpg
    20220829_012858.jpg
    587.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 20220829_012848.jpg
    20220829_012848.jpg
    537.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20220829_012715.jpg
    20220829_012715.jpg
    661.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 20221211_224132.jpg
    20221211_224132.jpg
    369.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20221221_232839.jpg
    20221221_232839.jpg
    606.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 20221221_231758.jpg
    20221221_231758.jpg
    1.1 MB · Views: 0
  • 20230113_203420.jpg
    20230113_203420.jpg
    511.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230113_232526 (1).jpg
    20230113_232526 (1).jpg
    238.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230113_232435 (1).jpg
    20230113_232435 (1).jpg
    301.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230113_232129.jpg
    20230113_232129.jpg
    453.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230113_232121.jpg
    20230113_232121.jpg
    452.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230401_114321.jpg
    20230401_114321.jpg
    401.9 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top