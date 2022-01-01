FS:Noctua NF-A15 HS-PWM Chromax fan with Chromax Heatsink Cover for NH-D15 line, LG 27UK600-W HDR 4K, 980 PRO 1TB , Laptop Backpacks, Wireless G502

PM if interested. More pictures shortly.For sale: Take care of fees and I will take care of shipping.- LG 27UK600-W 4K HDR Monitor - Good condition. No original box. $145- SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink 1TB - Brand New - $90- Wireless G502 - Brand new - $65- Noctua NF-A15 HS-PWM chromax.Black.swap, Premium Quiet Fan, 4-Pin (140mm, Black) with Noctua NA-HC3 chromax.Black.swap, Heatsink Cover for NH-D15, NH-D15S & NH-D15 SE-AM4 (Black) $40- DROP + EPOS PC38X Gaming Headset. Bought just to check them out. Pretty much new. Extra earcups are still new. $89- Dell GM-BP-BK-17-19 17" Laptop Backpack- Brand new. $35- Solo - Urban Convertible Laptop Briefcase Backpack for 15.6" Laptop. Brand new. $35SOLD- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X - Comes with cooler-ASUS Xonar DGX PCIe Sound Card. No box or accessories-G.SKILL Ripjaws 4 F4-2666C15Q-16GRR 16GB (4x4GB) DDR4 2666