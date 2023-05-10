FS: Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo Switch Lite
I bought this awhile ago and used it for maybe a total of 20 some hours. Very good condition, and no joystick drift at all. Comes with original box, carrying case, and charger. I have a GuiliKit bluetooth adapter I can throw in for this, however Nintendo put out an update for the Switch to allow bluetooth audio, so there's no more need for it. But if you want it, I'll include it. Asking $170 shipped OBO. If you're local, we can work out a better price. I'm in central NJ
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/95736/to
