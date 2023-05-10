FS: Nintendo Switch Lite

G

GaryS128

Weaksauce
Joined
Dec 18, 2006
Messages
108
Nintendo Switch Lite
I bought this awhile ago and used it for maybe a total of 20 some hours. Very good condition, and no joystick drift at all. Comes with original box, carrying case, and charger. I have a GuiliKit bluetooth adapter I can throw in for this, however Nintendo put out an update for the Switch to allow bluetooth audio, so there's no more need for it. But if you want it, I'll include it. Asking $170 shipped OBO. If you're local, we can work out a better price. I'm in central NJ

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/95736/to
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20230510_161121663.jpg
    PXL_20230510_161121663.jpg
    587.7 KB · Views: 3
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top