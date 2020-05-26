FS: Nintendo Switch Lite w/SD Card

C

Cook_1

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 2, 2004
Messages
1,175
Nintendo Switch Lite
Comes with wall charger, USB cable, carrying case, 64 GB SD Card (yes I only got the 64 GB because I'm a Zelda nerd), protective clear case w/screen protector and a skin on the back.

It's in great shape, only flaw is me putting the screen protector on, there is a slight bubble in the corner (I'm sorry, I'm horrible at putting these things on). I also have a skin for it, if you don't like it you can just peel it off - what the skin looks like I uploaded an attachment from the site I bought it from. I'm 95% sure I have the retail box for this as well.

$225 Shipped

Paypal accepted

Heat 189-0-0
 

Attachments

Last edited:
Modem gone, GPU & external storage up!
 
Last edited:
Actiontec MoCA adapter sold
Seagate External HD pending
32GB of DDR4 added w/pic - and already sold
 
Last edited:
CPU up, will have a 960GB MP300 once I figure out how to wipe it.
 
Added drive - adapter was bought from Amazon so I can do a secure erase Monday evening!
 
C

Ca11idus

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 9, 2012
Messages
479
ChefJoe said:
Bump for Cook_1, who sold me a 9400F a year ago and is tempting me.
Click to expand...
This is open to anyone. I will send out a new 9 series Rockit copper ihs with the whole kit needed to delid. Thermal grizzly liquid metal, the rockit delid tool, and gasket sealer for the cost of shipping.
 
Last edited:
Another bump for Cook_1.

I keep trying to tell my brain a 9400F is fine in a z370 board and yet I come back to this thread every day.

PM incoming.
 
Last edited:
