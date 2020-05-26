FS: Nintendo Switch Lite w/SD Card

Nintendo Switch Lite
Comes with wall charger, USB cable, carrying case, 64 GB SD Card (yes I only got the 64 GB because I'm a Zelda nerd), protective clear case w/screen protector and a skin on the back.
It's in great shape, only flaw is me putting the screen protector on, there is a slight bubble in the corner (I'm sorry, I'm horrible at putting these things on). I also have a skin for it, if you don't like it you can just peel it off - what the skin looks like I uploaded an attachment from the site I bought it from. I'm 95% sure I have the retail box for this as well.
$225 Shipped
Paypal accepted
Heat 189-0-0
