FS: Nintendo Switch - Asus Z97-A/USB3.1 - Crucial 16 GB DDR3-1600 RAM

$130

$55

- Antec Earthwatts EA-650 650w PSU. $40 - $35 shipped

- Corsair H50i AIO CPU Cooler, with 2 corsair fans - $40 shipped

- Intel i7-4790K CPU (never overclocked by me) - $190 $165 shipped (back in it's box)

Finally got my new build complete which means the old parts need to go. Prices are rough from eBay sold listings, please make me an offer. Not currently interested in trades.- Nintendo Switch (v1) with neon yellow joycons. Exceptionally low usage, docked most of it's life. Only left the house in a hard case. Includes original box and all accessories. I'm keeping the red/blue joycons that originally came with it as they have the most wear. If the buyer realllllly wants them I would consider selling them with it. Anker screen protector has been on since I got it.in the pictures I realized some cat hair was on the screen, and not pictured are the HDMI cable and AC Adapter which are both included. Everything has been boxed back up. Purchased Aug 2018 - $260 shipped- Asus Z97-A/USB3.1 Motherboard -$100 shipped (back in it's box w/ ram)- 2x Crucial Ballistix Sport 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 -$45 shippedAll items working pulls, but as is with no expressed warranties, unless not as described.keeping as a backup since I have to RMA my new one.