FS: Nintendo DS Lite and Sega Genesis Mini

Collectors take note: Forsale : Complete and in great condition. White Nintendo DS lite. Includes everything as new including the charger, extra stylus, box, manuals and even the plastic clamshell. The only defect to note is a slight nick in the power cable. $95 shipped
Sega Genesis mini console. Like new and also includes everything as new. Box, manual etc. $95 shipped.
