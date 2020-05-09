FS: Nintendo Classic Mini's / S6 Lite Tablet / G&W Zelda Modded

Spent too much on 3d printing crap... LOL So got some stuff i'm no longer using/need up for grabs.So now, to the Stuff:BNIB Ender 3 V2 150$Not trying to ship this, but if you're along my routes i'd happily drop this off. Shoot me a message, maybe we can work something out.The following three items should have boxes, But i'll have to verify when I run to the storage unit that they haven't gotten damaged in any fashion. If the boxes aren't in good shape, i'll knock 20$ off.NES Classic: 75$With box and one wired Controller. Soft modded. No charger brick or cables.SNES Classic: 75$With box and one wired Controller. Soft modded. No charger brick or cables.Playstation Classic: 50$Hard Modded so the front USB ports aren't current limited.One controller, Box? (i'll have to find it) No cables or other accessories.Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite SM-P610NZAMXAR 175$64GB 4GB WIFI model.Was the wifes unit, was used to draw with until I got her an Ipad.Box and Pen included. Wife put stickers on the back but I'll do my best to clean them off first. Minor scratches, but nothing visible during use.Game and Watch Legend of Zelda: 75$With Box.I have upgraded this with a 128mb bga flash chip+adapter. A considerable upgrade over the stock 4mb flash. There are DuPont connections preordered that are tucked into the case should you want to change the contents of the firmware. Please note, I provide no support, there are plenty of guides out there. I've done the hard work of soldering the BGA adapter/flash, the rest is comparatively easy with a STlink or even a Rpi 3 or better.Willing to trade for/WTB: