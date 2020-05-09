FS: Nintendo Classic Mini's / S6 Lite Tablet / G&W Zelda Modded

Spent too much on 3d printing crap... LOL So got some stuff i'm no longer using/need up for grabs.
So now, to the Stuff:

BNIB Ender 3 V2 150$
Not trying to ship this, but if you're along my routes i'd happily drop this off. Shoot me a message, maybe we can work something out.

The following three items should have boxes, But i'll have to verify when I run to the storage unit that they haven't gotten damaged in any fashion. If the boxes aren't in good shape, i'll knock 20$ off.
NES Classic: 75$
With box and one wired Controller. Soft modded. No charger brick or cables.

SNES Classic: 75$
With box and one wired Controller. Soft modded. No charger brick or cables.

Playstation Classic: 50$
Hard Modded so the front USB ports aren't current limited.
One controller, Box? (i'll have to find it) No cables or other accessories.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite SM-P610NZAMXAR 175$
64GB 4GB WIFI model.
Was the wifes unit, was used to draw with until I got her an Ipad.
Box and Pen included. Wife put stickers on the back but I'll do my best to clean them off first. Minor scratches, but nothing visible during use.

Game and Watch Legend of Zelda: 75$
With Box.
I have upgraded this with a 128mb bga flash chip+adapter. A considerable upgrade over the stock 4mb flash. There are DuPont connections preordered that are tucked into the case should you want to change the contents of the firmware. Please note, I provide no support, there are plenty of guides out there. I've done the hard work of soldering the BGA adapter/flash, the rest is comparatively easy with a STlink or even a Rpi 3 or better.



Willing to trade for/WTB:
https://hardforum.com/threads/jellys-wtb-raspberry-pi-3b-pi-zero-2-w-retro-gaming-stuff.2016827/
 
With the sale prices lately you can just about spec a brand new R5 3600 build for that.
 
Stock issues are mostly why i'm looking for something used, I want a tried and tested combo, and lower my power usage from the X58 system I'm running now.
Bump, found almost everything i needed.
 
X5687 came in, installed, working and stable bump.
 
Rando bump.

added some ddr4, the x58 system and pics in the album
and some DDR3L sodimms
 
Bump, looking for some laptop ram for my boys Acer Nitro 5. Make me some offers as well guys.
 
the_servicer said:
Is the upgrade removable and would it drop the price of the Chromebook at all?
It is removable, but I'd rather not at this time. It's 14$ to ship as it is, so there isn't much room to lower the price much more imo. I appreciate the interest either way!
 
Added a NVME SSD. Lowered X58 System. Stuff?

Considering Parting the X58 out.
 
X58 Parting out, Prices are based on Ebay, obviously make me an offer if you feel they are unfair. Worst I can do is say no/counter offer.
OP updated. Lowered a few things, removed a few things.
 
Bump, Added some Rpi Stuff.
Saving up for a bigger 3d printer, buy my stuffs :D
 
Price Edits. Shipping may be sporadic next week as I will be out on business.
 
Added some PC components and rando stuff. If you got need of Kyocera Copier accessories hit me up, I wholesale copiers for a living and have access to a ton of accessories.
Edited OP to reflect fast sold stuff. Woah. Love you guys.
 
Added a video card. Headed to Colorado on business. Be back Thurs/Friday pending weather/travel conditions!
 
Home safe. But ya know that pesky snow followed me from Colorado ;)
 
Video card sold to Legcramp, will get it out today if I can make it up the hill 😂 (snow)
 
