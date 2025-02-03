FS: Nintendo 3DS XL Retro Edition / 3DS Purple + 3DS Games!

Warrior
Selling my 3DS and 3DS XL Retro Silver Edition. Wife and I don't play them like we used to.
Hoping they go to someone that will enjoy them. The retro one is still soo cool
Heatware under: Warrior
PayPal preferred
Only trades I would entertain would be a 3070Ti range of GPU.
Please, if you have any questions, or need more pics, don't hesitate to ask, thanks for looking!
3DS Games - All games make an offer!
(If you buy all the games you can have the game case too pictured. )
Send me an offer!
Consoles - (Both systems for $350 Shipped / Both systems + ALL Games for $430 Shipped)
- Nintendo 3DS Midnight Purple w/ charger - $150 shipped
- Comes with Nintendo Charger
- Has normal wear, review pics, let me know if you need more pics.
- System works great, Wifi works, was able to get upgraded to newest version and factory reset.
- *No Stylus.
- More pics in attachments
- Nintendo 3DS XL Retro Silver Edition - $240 Shipped
- Comes with Nintendo Charger
- Original Stylus
- New USB cable
- Black Official 3DS Case
- Has a nick on the corner, and normal wear. Review pics, let me know if you need more pics.
- System works great, Wifi works, was able to get upgraded to newest version and factory reset.
- More pics in attachments
With original case:
- Mario Kart 7 (3DS) - SOLD
- Pokemon Alpha Sapphire (3DS) - SOLD
- Pokemon Sun (3DS) - SOLD
- Super Smash Bros (3DS) - $20 Shipped
- Disney Frozen: Olaf's Quest 3DS (x2) (3DS) - $10 Shipped (FREE WITH CONSOLE PURCHASE!! )
- Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D (3DS) - $15 Shipped
Without case:
- Pokemon Sun (3DS) - $12 Shipped
- Mario Kart 7 (3DS) - $12 Shipped
- Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D (3DS) - $12 Shipped
- Super Mario Maker 3DS - $12 Shipped
- Mariokart DS (DS) - $11 Shipped
- Pokemon Black (DS) - SOLD
Last edited: