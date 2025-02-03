FS: Nintendo 3DS XL Retro Edition / 3DS Purple + 3DS Games!

Warrior

Warrior

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 13, 2004
Messages
13,921
Selling my 3DS and 3DS XL Retro Silver Edition. Wife and I don't play them like we used to.

Hoping they go to someone that will enjoy them. The retro one is still soo cool :)

Heatware under: Warrior
PayPal preferred
Only trades I would entertain would be a 3070Ti range of GPU.
Please, if you have any questions, or need more pics, don't hesitate to ask, thanks for looking!

Send me an offer! :)

Consoles - (Both systems for $350 Shipped / Both systems + ALL Games for $430 Shipped)

- Nintendo 3DS Midnight Purple w/ charger - $150 shipped
IMG20250202185833.jpgIMG_20250202_200114.jpg

  • Comes with Nintendo Charger
  • Has normal wear, review pics, let me know if you need more pics.
  • System works great, Wifi works, was able to get upgraded to newest version and factory reset.
  • *No Stylus. :(
  • More pics in attachments

- Nintendo 3DS XL Retro Silver Edition - $240 Shipped
IMG_20250201_215347.jpgIMG_20250201_215545.jpgIMG_20250201_215245.jpg

  • Comes with Nintendo Charger
  • Original Stylus
  • New USB cable
  • Black Official 3DS Case
  • Has a nick on the corner, and normal wear. Review pics, let me know if you need more pics.
  • System works great, Wifi works, was able to get upgraded to newest version and factory reset.
  • More pics in attachments


3DS Games - All games make an offer!
(If you buy all the games you can have the game case too pictured. :D)

IMG_20250202_195437.jpg
With original case:
  • Mario Kart 7 (3DS) - SOLD
  • Pokemon Alpha Sapphire (3DS) - SOLD
  • Pokemon Sun (3DS) - SOLD
  • Super Smash Bros (3DS) - $20 Shipped
  • Disney Frozen: Olaf's Quest 3DS (x2) (3DS) - $10 Shipped (FREE WITH CONSOLE PURCHASE!! :D)
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D (3DS) - $15 Shipped
Without case:
  • Pokemon Sun (3DS) - $12 Shipped
  • Mario Kart 7 (3DS) - $12 Shipped
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D (3DS) - $12 Shipped
  • Super Mario Maker 3DS - $12 Shipped
  • Mariokart DS (DS) - $11 Shipped
  • Pokemon Black (DS) - SOLD
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20250201_215614.jpg
    IMG_20250201_215614.jpg
    563.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20250201_215458.jpg
    IMG_20250201_215458.jpg
    447.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20250201_215435.jpg
    IMG_20250201_215435.jpg
    631.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20250201_215417.jpg
    IMG_20250201_215417.jpg
    522.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20250201_215317.jpg
    IMG_20250201_215317.jpg
    975.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20250202_200047.jpg
    IMG_20250202_200047.jpg
    535.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20250202_200131.jpg
    IMG_20250202_200131.jpg
    495.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20250202_200201.jpg
    IMG_20250202_200201.jpg
    128 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top