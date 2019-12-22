FS: NIB ZOTAC 2070S $410, Local (Raleigh, NC) Items

$425410 Shipped - NIB ZOTAC 2070 Super Mini (link).


Raleigh/Durham/Cary, NC pickup.

$40 - S340 Elite - Black. No fans but I think I may have them in a box somewhere
$55 - h200i - White.
$50 - Samsung 4k uhd player. Used maybe 10 times before i realized I lucked out on my BD drive being able to rip 4k content.
$100 - Pi 3b+ Setup - pi 3b+, official 7" display, 8gb microSD, in supporting case. The HDMI output is not accessible in the case!

Youre right, half assed the post on my phone, will correct. Raleigh/durham/cary of NC. Will fix post.
 
