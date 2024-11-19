FS: NIB ROG Ryujin III 240 (Black) AIO cooler

Machupo

Machupo

Gravity Tester
Joined
Nov 14, 2004
Messages
5,905
As title states, cooler is NIB with all items, bags, etc. Never installed and ready to go. This is the newer version with the better asetek pump link to ASUS spec page.

Once I got my SFF system built, turns out the waterblock on this cooler is too tall for my enclosure, so I need a different one.

Looking for $180 (Paypal F&F preferred) shipped CONUS. Tons of heat under this handle.

Thanks for looking!
 
