FS NIB Louqe Ghost s1 MK3 with tophat, Nikon 70-200 2.8 vr, 5800x3d

NIB Arctic Louqe Ghost S1 with NIB large tophat. Ships in the box it was shipped to me from Louqe in. This does have the gen 4 riser cable.
$180 shipped lower 48

Nikon 70-200mm 2.8 VR lens. A must have lens. It is in excellent physical and working condition. I rarely used it. A must have lens. Comes in the original lens bag, both lens caps, and a clear filter. It is missing the foot where you mount it to a tripod/monopod, but those can be purchased on eBay for around $50.
$700 shipped lower 48.

NIB Ryzen 7 5800x3d. Selling for what i paid after tax. $355 shipped lower 48.

Sold a MSI Gaming X Trio. Purchased the From Newegg in the Newegg shuffle on 1/27/21. Been in my sons gaming pc since. NOT mined. Great card. Very clean. I can provide the invoice if anyone needs it.


Bump for you.........do you have a copy of the original invoice?
Can you use anything in partial trade to lower the cash out? Starting my Christmas Shopping early :)
 
Wish I had the cash. Been dreaming of that card exactly. Um, would you take a kidney in partial trade ???
 
Haha. I do have the receipt as I bought it from the egg.
 
