FS: NIB Corsair Vengeance K65 keyboard, 8 port PoE switch, Dell laptop docks, Lot of 2.5" laptop drives (4.6 TB)

Betauser said: I have that monoprice keyboard. One of the best keyboard if you like cherry mx. It's not as tactile as the razer but works pretty good and pretty well built. I'm using mine now for work office otherwise, it's a good gaming keyboard. Bump for looking. Good luck. Click to expand...

Thanks for the endorsement. I agree, it's a well built keyboard - I just prefer lighter keys most of the time and found Cherry MX Blacks to be a little stiffer than I'd want to live with. Some people love them, though. Especially for gaming and to reduce accidental key presses.I'd love to be able to lower the price more but I don't think people understand how much these can cost to ship. It's usually close to $20 for a keyboard if it has to go very far, plus PayPal fees, which leaves you with roughly $15-$20 in pocket on a $40 board lol. It's becoming increasingly not worth it to sell stuff like this online.