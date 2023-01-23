FS: NIB 12700k, genuine Intel i350-T2, LG 32GP850-B

Wompa164

Jul 9, 2006
Hello and thanks for looking, I'm trying to consolidate my gear and would like to see this stuff go to a good home. All gear was purchased new from retail stores - I am the original owner for all of these and can provide invoices if desired.

I am located in Dallas, TX and would be willing to make considerations for cash deals.
  1. Intel 12700k - brand new sealed in the original Intel packaging, bought this from my local Microcenter so I could get the bundled motherboard. $260 shipped CONUS

  2. Intel i350-t2 - very lightly used (less than 10 hours), can include verification of authenticity via Yottamark if desired. This is genuine Intel card and not a rebadge pulled from a server. $90 shipped CONUS

  3. LG 32GP850-B - 32" IPS QHD 165hz. Used as my daily screen for the past year, has been an excellent screen but I'm looking to move up to something bigger + 4K. More details here https://www.rtings.com/monitor/reviews/lg/32gp850-b
    I'd prefer to deal in-person for this due to shipping costs but I'm happy to discuss arrangements - $325 + shipping

  4. Microsoft Kinect v2 (for XB1) + official MS USB3.0 adapter - really neat piece of hardware for getting into pointclouds and other cool visualization projects. $60 shipped CONUS

Thank you for looking!
 
