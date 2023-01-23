FS: NIB 12700k, genuine Intel i350-T2, LG 32GP850-B

Intel 12700k - brand new sealed in the original Intel packaging, bought this from my local Microcenter so I could get the bundled motherboard. $260 shipped CONUS



Intel i350-t2 - very lightly used (less than 10 hours), can include verification of authenticity via Yottamark if desired. This is genuine Intel card and not a rebadge pulled from a server. $90 shipped CONUS



LG 32GP850-B - 32" IPS QHD 165hz. Used as my daily screen for the past year, has been an excellent screen but I'm looking to move up to something bigger + 4K. More details here https://www.rtings.com/monitor/reviews/lg/32gp850-b

I'd prefer to deal in-person for this due to shipping costs but I'm happy to discuss arrangements - $325 + shipping



Microsoft Kinect v2 (for XB1) + official MS USB3.0 adapter - really neat piece of hardware for getting into pointclouds and other cool visualization projects. $60 shipped CONUS

Hello and thanks for looking, I'm trying to consolidate my gear and would like to see this stuff go to a good home. All gear was purchased new from retail stores - I am the original owner for all of these and can provide invoices if desired.I am located in Dallas, TX and would be willing to make considerations for cash deals.Thank you for looking!