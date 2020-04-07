FS: NField Monitors, TR & CM coolers, Primoflex tubing. WTB/TF: 2080S | 8700K/MSI Z370 for Ryz/X570

viivo

viivo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 7, 2005
Messages
1,618
HEATWARE
Unless noted, prices include shipping to the US.
Feel free to make an offer if you think a price is unreasonable.

Trades:
I have a reference 5700 XT with a Morpheus II cooler I'm looking to trade (with cash) for at least a 2080 Super.
I also have a retail 8700K and MSI Z370 Gaming M5 I want to trade for a comparable AMD CPU and motherboard. Only interested in X570 boards.


Thermalright True Spirit 140 Direct
Everything like-new in retail box. $29
20200407_143121.jpg


Coolermaster Hyper 212 Plus
Everything like-new in retail box. $29
20200407_142446.jpg


10ft. Flexible Clear Primochill Primoflex Tubing
3/8" ID 1/2" OD. Never used. Includes sealed Sys Prep and Utopia. $22 or trade for 3/4 1/2 tubing.
20200407_082301.jpg


Monoprice Powered Studio/Nearfield Monitors
8" drivers, separate amps on each speaker for tweeter and woofer for true bi-amping (4 discrete amps in total.) Excellent condition. $100 + shipping


Some more things coming shortly.
 
Last edited:
viivo

viivo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 7, 2005
Messages
1,618
Spring cleaning continues. Some more things will be added soon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top