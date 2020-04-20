FS: new/used water-cooling parts (radiators, pumps, reservoirs, fans) Phanteks/EK/Aquacomputer

A

AP2

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 25, 2007
Messages
1,441
selling some parts that have been collecting dust. all items will be shipped in the original packaging. Pics will come later this evening.

1. Phanteks R160 RGB Reservoir + Laing DDC Pump 12V DDC-1T Plus PWM Combo (pump installed, but never used) - 130+ sh
2. Aqua Computer Compact 600 Ultra pump + Mico Reservoir (used for a few hours only and looks brand new) - 120+ sh
3. Aqua Computer Airplex Radical 4/120 PN: 33702 (radiator is for a single 120mm fan, but is 70mm thick) - 80 +sh
4. Aqua Computer Airplex Radical 2/120 PN: 33701 + EK 120mm EK Vader Fan - 75+ sh each ( I have to of these combos available)
5. Aqua Computer Airplex Radical 2/240 PN: 33703 (used for a few hours only and looks brand new) - 60 +sh each ( I have 2 of these)
6. Aqua Computer Aqua Box Reservoir Black PN: 34020 - 40 shipped
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top