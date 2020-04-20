FS: new/used water-cooling parts (radiators, pumps, reservoirs, fans) Phanteks/EK/Aquacomputer

selling some parts that have been collecting dust. all items will be shipped in the original packaging. Pics will come later this evening.



1. Phanteks R160 RGB Reservoir + Laing DDC Pump 12V DDC-1T Plus PWM Combo (pump installed, but never used) - 130+ sh

2. Aqua Computer Compact 600 Ultra pump + Mico Reservoir (used for a few hours only and looks brand new) - 120+ sh

3. Aqua Computer Airplex Radical 4/120 PN: 33702 (radiator is for a single 120mm fan, but is 70mm thick) - 80 +sh

4. Aqua Computer Airplex Radical 2/120 PN: 33701 + EK 120mm EK Vader Fan - 75+ sh each ( I have to of these combos available)

5. Aqua Computer Airplex Radical 2/240 PN: 33703 (used for a few hours only and looks brand new) - 60 +sh each ( I have 2 of these)

6. Aqua Computer Aqua Box Reservoir Black PN: 34020 - 40 shipped