FS: new/used water-cooling parts and Cerberus MATX Case

A

AP2

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 25, 2007
Messages
1,448
selling some parts that have been collecting dust. all items will be shipped in the original packaging. Pics will come later this evening.

1. Phanteks R160 RGB Reservoir + Laing DDC Pump 12V DDC-1T Plus PWM Combo (pump installed, but never used) - 130+ sh
2. Aqua Computer Compact 600 Ultra pump + Mico Reservoir (used for a few hours only and looks brand new) - 120+ sh
3. Aqua Computer Airplex Radical 4/120 PN: 33702 (radiator is for a single 120mm fan, but is 70mm thick) - 80 +sh
4. Aqua Computer Airplex Radical 2/120 PN: 33701 + EK 120mm EK Vader Fan - 75+ sh each ( I have to of these combos available)
5. Aqua Computer Airplex Radical 2/240 PN: 33703 (used for a few hours only and looks brand new) - 60 +sh each ( I have 2 of these)
6. Aqua Computer Aqua Box Reservoir Black PN: 34020 - 40 shipped
7. Phanteks Halos Lux 120mm Aluminum Fan Frame - 30 shipped for both
8. Aqua Computer Ultitop for D5 Pump (box opened, but never used) 35 +sh
9. Like new Cerberus MATX case in Gunmetal. Stock configuration with an additional top panel with no USB cutouts.
*only the internal frame has been used - all the panels are still in the original box. There are 3 holes drilled in the motherboard tray where I mounted a reservoir (if mounting a psu in the front position, these holes will not be visible) 165 +sh

Pics can be found here:

h ttps://imgur.com/a/CDH03Yh
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top