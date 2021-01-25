FS: NEW/SEALED Unifi U6-LR AP, Fortinet Fortigate APs (FortiAP) 223C, 2x 223E

compgeek89
1x NEW/SEALED Unifi U6-LR / U6 Long-Range AP @ $180/ea shipped within US
3x FortiAP-221C @ $45/ea shipped within US - SOLD
1x FortiAP-223C @ $140/ea shipped within US
2x FortiAP-223E @ $240/ea shipped within US
If you have any questions, let me know. Feel free to make an offer, especially if you want more than one. I won't be offended.
Open to trades, but I don't want "junk". Interests include PC/server/network hardware, Raspberry PIs, unlocked Pixel phones, etc.
Heatware @ https://www.heatware.com/u/41638/to
