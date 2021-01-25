FS: NEW/SEALED Unifi U6-LR AP, Fortinet Fortigate APs (FortiAP) 223C, 2x 223E

1x NEW/SEALED Unifi U6-LR / U6 Long-Range AP @ $180/ea shipped within US
3x FortiAP-221C @ $45/ea shipped within US - SOLD
1x FortiAP-223C @ $140/ea shipped within US
2x FortiAP-223E @ $240/ea shipped within US

If you have any questions, let me know. Feel free to make an offer, especially if you want more than one. I won't be offended.

Open to trades, but I don't want "junk". Interests include PC/server/network hardware, Raspberry PIs, unlocked Pixel phones, etc.

Heatware @ https://www.heatware.com/u/41638/to

20210125_142610.jpg20210125_142442.jpg20210125_142449.jpg20210125_142502.jpg20210125_142513.jpg20210125_142516.jpg
 
Bump for looking! Would be nice if I didn't already have a couple FAP-320c for my network. GLWS!
 
I'm a networking guy but never looked into fortinet stuff. Is it like unifi where you need a controller device? Can you self-host the controller? Do these require active licenses to work? Feel freem to respond here or in DM.

Interested in basically all of them lol
 
Thanks for the question billabong132. I'm not sure about the art of the possible, but in general these would be APs for a Fortigate firewall device with an active license. As for what you may be able to do with them outside of that, I am pretty clueless. I do not think you can self host a Fortigate setup on your own hardware. We switched to a licensed Sophos XG firewall device. Given our needs and staffing, a licensed service makes the most sense for us so we did not consider anything like pfSense. I have used Unifi UDM Pro, and used Unifi APs apart from Unifi firewalls, and run a Sophos XG home setup, so I'm a little familiar with the kind of idea you're thinking about, but I doubt FortiAPs are going to be ideal for a self-hosted setup.
 
Last edited:
