FS: New Sealed Nvidia RTX 4090 FE ()

dpoverlord
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 18, 2004
- Messages
- 1,913
I have a Sealed Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders Edition. It is still complete in the Nvidia Shipping Box so you can have the full unboxing experience.
Asking what I paid $1599 ($149 taxes)
Not trying to profit and I am eating most of the taxes as I am trying to hit my Credit Card spend promotion .
Prefer F&F, if not please add the fee and the cost to ship where you are.
Happy to be able to help as the founders edition cards are really good!
Perfect Heatware & been here a long time
Asking what I paid $1599 ($149 taxes)
Not trying to profit and I am eating most of the taxes as I am trying to hit my Credit Card spend promotion .
Prefer F&F, if not please add the fee and the cost to ship where you are.
Happy to be able to help as the founders edition cards are really good!
Perfect Heatware & been here a long time
Last edited: