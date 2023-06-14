FS: New Sealed Nvidia RTX 4090 FE ()

D

dpoverlord

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 18, 2004
Messages
1,913
I have a Sealed Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders Edition. It is still complete in the Nvidia Shipping Box so you can have the full unboxing experience.

Asking what I paid $1599 ($149 taxes)

Not trying to profit and I am eating most of the taxes as I am trying to hit my Credit Card spend promotion :).

Prefer F&F, if not please add the fee and the cost to ship where you are.

Happy to be able to help as the founders edition cards are really good!

Perfect Heatware & been here a long time 👍
 
Last edited:
Willing to work out a deal on the Diablo 4 key since it was free for you PM me if interested - otherwise free bump 4 u
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top