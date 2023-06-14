FS: New Sealed Nvidia RTX 4090 FE (w/ Diablo IV Key)

I have a Sealed Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders Edition. It is still complete in the Nvidia Shipping Box so you can have the full unboxing experience.

Asking what I paid $1599 ($149 taxes) and it comes with a free Diablo IV Key for free.

Not trying to profit and I am eating most of the taxes as I am trying to hit my Credit Card spend promotion :).

Prefer F&F, if not please add the fee and the cost to ship where you are.

Happy to be able to help as the founders edition cards are really good!
 
