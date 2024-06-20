FS: New Sealed Gelid TP-GP01 Thermal Pads

The following is for sale:
Gelid Thermal Pads TP-GP01 12W/mK - New Sealed - 1mm and 1.5mm 80mm x 40mm - $18 for both shipped
Samsung PM981a 1TB NVME 2280 Gen3 SSD (99% health) - $55 shipped sold on reddit
Toshiba KXG502NV512G 512GB NVME 2280 Gen3 SSD (97% health) - $27 shipped sold on reddit
Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse - $30 shipped sold on discord
PNY Elite Portable 480GB SSD (USB A) (99% health) - $old on ebay
$old on ebay
PNY Elite Portable 480GB SSD (USB A) (96% health) -
Timestamps with SSD Health -
View: https://imgur.com/a/sale-aCttU0l
Heatware and Ebay refs since 1999 under Trader05
Gelid Thermal Pads TP-GP01 12W/mK - New Sealed - 1mm and 1.5mm 80mm x 40mm - $18 for both shipped
PNY Elite Portable 480GB SSD (USB A) (96% health) -
Timestamps with SSD Health -
View: https://imgur.com/a/sale-aCttU0l
Heatware and Ebay refs since 1999 under Trader05
Last edited: