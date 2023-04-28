FS: New Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 64GB tablet

Gigantopithecus
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 6, 2009
- Messages
- 1,701
Payment's via PayPal F&F only. My 19-year-old, 388-0-0 Heatware account is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to Happy to also share my work contact information and cell number for your peace of mind. Prefer to sell to established forum members with some Heatware record. Sorry, no shipping overseas and no APO/FPO addresses - too many bad experiences.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 64GB - Brand new and sealed in the box. Specific SKU is SM-X210NZAAXAR. $140 shipped.
SOLD ITEMS BELOW:
- Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD - Brand new and sealed in the box. This is the model with the heatsink, MZ-V8P2T0. $125 shipped.
- MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk Wifi motherboard + Corsair 32GB (16GBx2) DDR5-5600 desktop RAM - These are used, were in my basement rig which saw light use (e.g., maybe a dozen hours per month) for the last year or so. Work great. BIOS was updated in November (it's still the most current non-beta BIOS). Specific RAM kit is CMK32GX5M2B5600C36. $180 shipped to Eastern time, $170 shipped to Central and Pacific times, $160 shipped to Mountain time. Will not split up combo.
