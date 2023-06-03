FS New Nvidia 4090 FE (Founders Edition)

D

dpoverlord

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 18, 2004
Messages
1,896
Hi everyone!

Got a New Sealed Nvidia Founders Edition 4090 card. Wanted to offer it here before I either return it to Best Buy or ask elsewhere. Looking to just get what I paid for it ($1599 + $142 Tax = $1,741)

- New Sealed Nvidia Founders Edition 4090

Been here a long time and helped another forum member with this and a the Zelda Controller. Not looking for profit, the CC points are enough for me!

Prices are PP F&F and shipping CONUS. If you want G&S, please add 4.5% to cover fees and a piece of taxes. If outside CONUS, pm for extra shipping cost.

Have perfect heatware below.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top