FS: New MSI 1000w PSU, Way below retail! FREE Logitech z-5500.

Bad ConNecTioN
Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 6, 2010
- Messages
- 608
Heatware
For Sale:
PSU-
MSI MPG A1000GS PCIE5 1000w fully modular power supply: $140 shipped PP F&F.
This PSU is new and unused in original packaging. It was opened and inspected, the exterior plastic cling film has been removed. It is ATX 3.1 compliant, 80+ Gold and Cybenetics Gold certified. It is fully modular with a semi-passive fan.
Price calculation: $189 + 8.25% tax = $204. My price is $64 cheaper than retail
Prices are firm
Speakers-
Logitech Z-5500 speakers FREE! local pickup. These are collecting dust on my shelf, haven't been used in years. Local pickup in Austin Texas only, no shipping, these things are heavy and I'm not wasting the effort. - *PENDING*
*Old or Sold*
MSI MAG A850GL PCIE5 850w fully modular power supply : $90 shipped PP F&F..
This PSU is new and unused in original packaging. It is ATX 3.1 compliant, 80+ Gold and Cybenetics Platinum certified. It is fully modular and black in color.
Price calculation: $120 + 8.25% = $130. My price is $40 cheaper than retail
Hard Drives-
Lastly we have a group of 5 (five) 4tb Hitachi Deskstar hard drives. These have been sitting unused on my shelf since 2019, when they were retired from NAS duty. They were working perfectly when retired, but have many hours of use and have not been tested since being placed back in their original packaging. $75 shipped for all 5.
Disk info is available in a prior sales thread here. These were all manufactured around 2014-2015, and have no warranty whatsoever
Graphics Card-
MSI RTX 5070 Ti Gaming Trio OC Plus : $955 shipped PP F&F, Gpay, ApplePay, or Zelle. BNIB, still sealed in factory plastic.
Price calculation: $899 + 8.25% tax = $973 before shipping. My price is cheaper than retail, and probably the only 5070 Ti on the internet selling below MSRP after tax.
Bundle this graphics card with either of the PSU's below, and I'll knock another $20 off the combo value.
Combo #1 - MSI GeForce RTX 5080 16gb Ventus 3x OC Plus + MSI MAG 850w PSU : $1495 + shipping PP F&F.
https://us-store.msi.com/Graphics-Cards/NVIDIA-GPU/GeForce-RTX-50-Series/GeForce-RTX-5080-16G-VENTUS-3X-OC-PLUS
Used Cards-
MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11gb Gaming X Trio : $265 shipped PP F&F
- This card has been working flawlessly in my rig since 2019. It has since been replaced with a 5080 and needs a new home. Comes with original box and most of the original accessories.
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5070 TI Aorus Master 16gb and Gigabyte UD850GM 850w PSU (white in color). New unused for both items, the box from Newegg was just delivered today (3/1/25).
Price:
$1243 + buyers shipping costs via Paypal F&F (or you cover the Paypal fee if you dont want to send it FF). Local pickup near Austin Texas is also an option if someone is nearby.
That price is what I paid on Newegg for the combo + tax + shipping. I figured I would roll the deal onto someone else who hasn't had any luck buying one of these cards instead of returning them. If you are interested, send me your address and I'll get you a shipping quote. Shipping is going to be expensive, the package is 22x16x12 and weighs 15lbs.
Why am I selling:
I bought a different 5070 TI on these forums a couple days ago that will fit in my case better than the Master (which is HUGE).
Heatware is under my forum name.
For Sale:
PSU-
MSI MPG A1000GS PCIE5 1000w fully modular power supply: $140 shipped PP F&F.
This PSU is new and unused in original packaging. It was opened and inspected, the exterior plastic cling film has been removed. It is ATX 3.1 compliant, 80+ Gold and Cybenetics Gold certified. It is fully modular with a semi-passive fan.
Price calculation: $189 + 8.25% tax = $204. My price is $64 cheaper than retail
Prices are firm
Speakers-
Logitech Z-5500 speakers FREE! local pickup. These are collecting dust on my shelf, haven't been used in years. Local pickup in Austin Texas only, no shipping, these things are heavy and I'm not wasting the effort. - *PENDING*
*Old or Sold*
This PSU is new and unused in original packaging. It is ATX 3.1 compliant, 80+ Gold and Cybenetics Platinum certified. It is fully modular and black in color.
Price calculation: $120 + 8.25% = $130. My price is $40 cheaper than retail
Hard Drives-
Lastly we have a group of 5 (five) 4tb Hitachi Deskstar hard drives. These have been sitting unused on my shelf since 2019, when they were retired from NAS duty. They were working perfectly when retired, but have many hours of use and have not been tested since being placed back in their original packaging. $75 shipped for all 5.
Disk info is available in a prior sales thread here. These were all manufactured around 2014-2015, and have no warranty whatsoever
MSI RTX 5070 Ti Gaming Trio OC Plus : $955 shipped PP F&F, Gpay, ApplePay, or Zelle. BNIB, still sealed in factory plastic.
Bundle this graphics card with either of the PSU's below, and I'll knock another $20 off the combo value.
MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11gb Gaming X Trio : $265 shipped PP F&F
- This card has been working flawlessly in my rig since 2019. It has since been replaced with a 5080 and needs a new home. Comes with original box and most of the original accessories.
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5070 TI Aorus Master 16gb and Gigabyte UD850GM 850w PSU (white in color). New unused for both items, the box from Newegg was just delivered today (3/1/25).
Price:
$1243 + buyers shipping costs via Paypal F&F (or you cover the Paypal fee if you dont want to send it FF). Local pickup near Austin Texas is also an option if someone is nearby.
That price is what I paid on Newegg for the combo + tax + shipping. I figured I would roll the deal onto someone else who hasn't had any luck buying one of these cards instead of returning them. If you are interested, send me your address and I'll get you a shipping quote. Shipping is going to be expensive, the package is 22x16x12 and weighs 15lbs.
Why am I selling:
I bought a different 5070 TI on these forums a couple days ago that will fit in my case better than the Master (which is HUGE).
Heatware is under my forum name.
Last edited: