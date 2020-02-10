FS: NEW Macbook Pro 16 + Ember coffee mug $2,100 shipped

I bought this for my GF (now fiancée) this two weeks before Xmas. She opened the box and said it was too big. *She is currently using a 13'' macbook. So, I'd rather sell it and get what she "really" wanted (a purple bed). It has never been turned on or registered and has 1 year of apple care. I'm also including as a gift an Ember coffee mug that I received from the holiday but not going to use. Both are brand new never used.MVVJ2LL/Ai7 / 16GB / 512GB / SliverEmber coffee mugPM for any questions