FS: NEW Macbook Pro 16 + Ember coffee mug $1,900

I bought this for my GF (now fiancée) this two weeks before Xmas. She opened the box and said it was too big. *She is currently using a 13'' macbook. So, I'd rather sell it and get what she "really" wanted (a purple bed). It has never been turned on or registered and has 1 year of apple care. I'm also including as a gift an Ember coffee mug that I received from the holiday but not going to use. Both are brand new never used.


MVVJ2LL/A
i7 / 16GB / 512GB / Sliver
Ember coffee mug

nu1XXKB.jpg

4JUyVKi.jpg




Y2GIiWY.jpg



PM for any questions
 
Got an adjustable split-king nectar for Christmas. I love it, it's like having an entire bed to myself. (wife loves it too)
 
Just in AZ for a conference downtown, it is nice 60-70F - vs Michigan -0 and a foot a snow. Bump, buy this so I can buy a bed!
 
enyownz said:
What you recommend?
I bought a Serta iComfort and it’s by far the most comfortable thing I’ve ever slept on. I basically went into the bed store and laid on every single bed until I fell asleep on one and that was the Serta iComfort.

Purple beds are awful. They’re all marketing. I tried one of their pillows and it was the worst pillow I’ve ever tried. It weighed a ridiculous amount for a pillow and because of the weight, it would always side down my mattress ... and most importantly it wasn’t comfortable at all. Finally tried the bed that a friend had and it was just as bad, if not worse, than the pillow.
 
dont get the wife... have one... you get the idea.
the purple beds are fine but there are just as nice ones for cheaper.
nice deal though GLWS.
 
