FS: NEW Macbook Pro 16 + Ember coffee mug $1,900

I bought a Serta iComfort and it’s by far the most comfortable thing I’ve ever slept on. I basically went into the bed store and laid on every single bed until I fell asleep on one and that was the Serta iComfort.Purple beds are awful. They’re all marketing. I tried one of their pillows and it was the worst pillow I’ve ever tried. It weighed a ridiculous amount for a pillow and because of the weight, it would always side down my mattress ... and most importantly it wasn’t comfortable at all. Finally tried the bed that a friend had and it was just as bad, if not worse, than the pillow.