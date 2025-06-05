FS: (new lower prices) PC parts, water cooling, cameras, more!

Computers:

Computer Parts:

Cooling:

Cameras:

Misc:

$old shipped - MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo 13.3" QHD+ OLED laptop (A1MG-016US). Features Intel Ultra 7-155H, 32GB LPDDR5, and 1TB SSD. Lightweight and great screen. Has some minor surface damage on the PCB where a previous owner tried screwing in an incorrect screw into the bottom cover, and screw is missing. Works fine and has been my daily driver for 9 months. Comes with generic Targus 65w USB Type-C charger. Also, I added big rubber feet to improve airflow/noise but I can remove before shipping if buyer prefers.

$old shipped - QTY8(128GB) Hynix 16GB HMA82GR7CJR8N-XN DDR4-3200MHz ECC Registered RDIMMs. Pulled from Lenovo workstation when upgrading. Willing to do QTY4(64GB) for $60 as well.

$old shipped - MSI Summit E13 Flip EVO A1MTG-001US 13.3" Laptop with Intel Core Ultra 155H, 16GB memory, and 1TB NVME SSD. Has a cracked touchscreen digitizer but otherwise works fine, I was using as a HTPC but no longer needed. Bottom casing does not sit flush as seen in photos. Also, I added big rubber feet to improve airflow/noise but I can remove before shipping if buyer prefers. Comes with original AC adapter (USB type-C)

$old shipped firm - Asus nvidia GeForce rtx 3070 Turbo 8gb graphics card with blower style cooler. Great option for cases you want to get GPU heat out of the case rather than dump heat right into your CPU fan. Was used in a workstation computer. https://www.asus.com/motherboards-components/graphics-cards/turbo/turbo-rtx3070-8g/

Items are used. Prices are PP F&F. Shipped prices are US48. Make an offer!Willing to offer big bundle savings! Got an eye on a new project so everything must go! I will have pics up this weekend but feel free to PM requesting photos sooner!N/A$180 shipped - LG 43" 4K 43UN700B 4K 60HZ monitor. Comes in original box with remote and HDMI cable. Bought new 2.5 years ago for $600+.$300 shipped - AMD Threadripper Pro 3975WX 32 core processor, locked to LENOVO systems, so P620 Thinkstations.$100 shipped - AMD Threadripper Pro 3945WX 12 core processor, locked to LENOVO systems, so P620 Thinkstations.$150 shipped - Samsung 870 EVO 4TB SATA SSD. Used this as network storage connected to my router. Works perfectly.$70 shipped - WD MyCloud Mirror 6TB (2x3TB) NAS device. Comes with 2x 3TB WD Red SATA drives (WD30EFRX). I've had this for about 10 years, but the device is no longer supported by WD and getting Windows 11 to initially see it is a pain now, plus I decided to go with more storage on another device.$70 shipped - Samsung 990 Pro 1TB NVME SSD. Has a generic copper heatsink on it that I can no longer get off (thermal taped), but works perfectly.$50 shipped - Hynix PC801 1TB NVME SSD. Works perfectly.$30 shipped - Seagate 8TB Barracuda Compute SATA hard drive. ST8000DM004. Works as it should.$160 shipped - Watercool MORA 420 LT 9x140mm radiator. I bought this used and it was pretty dirty inside, so I ran RADCLEAN through it 3 times until the water drained clear. I haven't used it in a few years now so it may need a little cleaning before going into service again. Comes with feet but does not come with fan screws.$60 shipped - D5 pump/res combo. Pump is EK brand while 250mm reservior top is Bitspower brand. Res parts are black, but comes with white res mounting kit.$20 shipped - Assortment of 12 Monsoon compression fittings for 7/16 ID 5/8 OD soft tubing.$25 shipped - Assortment of Monsoon G1/4 90* and 45* rotary fittings and one thermaltake 90* rotary fitting.$30 shipped - Assortment of Bitspower quick disconnect fittings.$30 shipped - Thermaltake Water 3.0 120MM AIO. Older unit but still new in sealed box. I believe it only comes with intel mount, but uses standard asetek rings.$45 shipped - Asetek 690LS 360MM AIO. Comes with 3 white corsair fans and intel ring only (uses standard asetek rings). Missing screws/hardware.$10 shipped each or $50 for all 8 - Noctua NF-P12 Redux (GREY, not brown) 1300RPM PWM 120mm fans. Like new with original boxes. No additional accessories or screws.$10 shipped each or $40 for all 5 - 140MM Be Quiet fans. 3 are 1600 RPM versions while 2 are 1000 RPM. No additional accessories or screws.$750 shipped - Canon R50 V Mirrorless camera with 14-30mm power zoom kit lens. Like new condition with original box.$old shipped - DJI RS4 Mini 3-axis gimbal. Comes with intelligent tracking module. Comes with black tripod foot rather than matching grey tripod foot.$240 shipped - Potensic Atom Drone with 3 axis gimbal and 4K camera. Comes with fly more combo which includes carrying case, 3 batteries, and charger.$140 shipped - DJI Action 2 4K camera with extended battery module and Smallrig cage for improved cooling and more mounting options. Two available.$140 shipped - DJI Action 3 4k camera. No accessories included. Two available.$75 shipped - DJI OSMO+ 4K camera/gimbal combo with 3.5X optical zoom. Includes battery, charger, and case. Three available.$190 shipped - Samsung NX 18-200mm lens for NX mount cameras (like NX1 or NX500).$75 shipped - Samsung NX 50-200mm lens for NX mount cameras (like NX1 or NX500). Two available.$75 shipped - Epson Powerlite Pro Cinema 9350 1080P LCD projector. Occasional auto iris error on startup, so selling as is, but powers on and works fine as of right now. Downsized to a regular TV so haven't used in about 6 months other than testing. Has 2 HDMI inputs, no built in speakers.$75 shipped - Xrite i1DisplayPro OEM version (E0DIS3-DC0E). Not compatible with xrite software due to being OEM, but no problems calibrating displays with displaycal or HCFR software.$19 shipped - TP Link AX1500 WIFI 6 router$19 shipped - Logitech MX900 bluetooth mouseSold: