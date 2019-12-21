FS: New (Kinda) i9 9900K CPU | Ryzen 5 1600 CPU | The Outer Worlds | NIB 2x Corsair ML120 Fan

    Hi all!

    - New Intel i9 9900K with broken case - So, CPU is brand new with all seal intact... But one side of soccer ball case broke when it was accidentally dropped. Therefore its "collectible" value dropped significantly now if that matters to you, but CPU itself is new. Refer to pics. SRG19 R0 Stepping. $ 450 shipped
    IMG_2609.JPG IMG_2610.JPG IMG_2611.JPG
    IMG_2612.JPG IMG_2613.JPG IMG_2616.JPG
    IMG_2618.JPG


    - AMD Ryzen 5 1600 - Leftover from upgrading to 3600. $ 65 shipped CPU only. I do have retail box & Wraith Spire but I really don't want to ship them unless you really want them... we can talk.

    - Corsair ML120 Fans Twin pack - Amazon Link. Brand new sealed. $ 27 shipped
    IMG_2581.JPG

    - The Outer Worlds - Got 2 activation keys to add the game with Epic store/launcher. No AMD hardware required. $ 24 each

    PM is the best way to reach me, thanks!
     
    If you have a buyer for board, I’ll take the CPU. LMK!
     
    Price reduced TTT!
     
    Happy Thanksgiving Bump!
     
    Added few screenshots for fun :) TTT
     
    CPU sold. TTT
     
    TTT Price drop
     
    Pics added for mobo & fan.
     
    9700k added
     
    3700x still avail?? is it new??
     
    CPU is used with new HSF. Yes, it is still available.

    Thanks
     
    pmed
     
    Thanks for a quick and easy transaction. Bought an OW key.

    Bump for you.
     
