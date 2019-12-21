FS: New (Kinda) i9 9900K CPU | Ryzen 5 1600 CPU | The Outer Worlds | NIB 2x Corsair ML120 Fan

Hi all! - New Intel i9 9900K with broken case - So, CPU is brand new with all seal intact... But one side of soccer ball case broke when it was accidentally dropped. Therefore its "collectible" value dropped significantly now if that matters to you, but CPU itself is new. Refer to pics. SRG19 R0 Stepping. $ 450 shipped {} {} {} {} {} {} {} - AMD Ryzen 5 1600 - Leftover from upgrading to 3600. $ 65 shipped CPU only. I do have retail box & Wraith Spire but I really don't want to ship them unless you really want them... we can talk. - Corsair ML120 Fans Twin pack - Amazon Link. Brand new sealed. $ 27 shipped {} - The Outer Worlds - Got 2 activation keys to add the game with Epic store/launcher. No AMD hardware required. $ 24 each PM is the best way to reach me, thanks!