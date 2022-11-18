FS: ** New Items* GPUs, QHD Monitor, CPUs, Optiplex, Xbox One S

SOLD

SOLD

I decided to upgrade our three towers rather than make the jump to AM5, so I need to offload a pile of unused equipment. I have Heatware under DeaconFrost and PayPal is my preferred payment method. All prices include shipping.Looking for an i7-8700 non-K, CPU only.Gigabyte G27QC 27" QHD Monitor - $225 original box, perfect condition, all cables included.AMD Ryzen 3 3200G - $50AMD Ryzen 7 3700X - $125eVGA RTX 2070 8 GB - 08G-P4-2172-RX - $250eVGA RTX 3050 8 GB - 08G-P5-3553-KR - $175, includes eVGA PowerlinkPNY Quadro P620 2 GB - $60PNY Quadro P620 2 GB - $60Razer Blackwidow v3 Green switches - $90, almost brand new. Bought it, loved it, wife says it's too loud.Dell Optiplex 7040 Tower - 1T4GFB2 - $175, excellent condition, runs VMWare ESXi very well.Intel i7-6700SK Hynix 32 GBSandisk A400 256 GB m.2DVD-WriterAbit IT7-MAX2 - $75. Debated on making this wall art, but it does work. I/O shield is included. It has a Pentium 4 1.8 GHz CPU and 1 GB of RAM.eVGA RTX 3060 Ti XC 8 GB - 08G-P5-3663-KL -XBOX One S 1 TB Military Green Edition -