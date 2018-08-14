FS - New In Box Samsung 970 Pro NVMe - Datacenter and Home Lab Equipment

B

byusinger84

Gawd
Joined
Feb 1, 2008
Messages
776
Desktop Components

NEW IN BOX - Samsung 970 Pro M.2 NVMe 512 GB - $150 Shipped



ToR FS Network Switch

Top of rack FS S5900-24S4T2Q Switch
24 port SFP+, 4x1 GB ports, dual PSU

A very good switch with many of the bells and whistles you have to pay more for elsewhere. Retails for $2700. Asking $999 shipped.

The switch works just fine, but I do not have the console cable to reset everything to factory default. This was pulled from a working rack (less than 12 months) of a client that replaced their entire stack so the brands matched. If you buy this, I assume you know what you are doing. :)

https://www.fs.com/products/73467.html

Servers

I want all of these ASUS servers gone. I will ship whatever I have left to someone for $1,000 plus shipping. I have a ton of E7s (8+), a few E8s left (at least 2+), and two full sized Asus 1U servers. I'll also include any remaining RAM I have left as well.

That's a total of no less than 10 servers! I just added two more to the pot so it's an even better deal than before!

ASUS Servers

All include a Quad Core Xeon. No drives.

Asking $125 plus $25 shipping each with 8 GB RAM for the E7s, $200 plus 25 shipping each with 8GB RAM for the E8s. If you want more RAM we can negotiate via PM, but I'm reasonable.

These are great servers for production where you don't need a big beefy server, or for devs looking for something to play around with, or even for a home server. All are in working order.

Models are: RS100-E7-PI2 and RS100-E8-PI2. I also have 2 1U Asus servers with full size hot swap drive bays. Similar specs as above. If you're interested in that, send me a PM.

I also have these posted on Ebay. I'd rather sell to you guys (and skip the fees)! If we need to make something work, I'm happy to discuss it. The more you want to buy, the more flexible I am. :)




Heat: BYUSinger84

Pictures

E7:

E7-External.jpg E7-Internal.jpg E7-Rack.jpg

E8:

E8-Front.jpg E8-Internal.jpg E8-Rack.jpg
 
Last edited:
C

CrazyRob

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 26, 2004
Messages
1,274
If you find someone interested in the cpu, I'd be interested in just the board.
 
D

DocNo

Gawd
Joined
Apr 23, 2012
Messages
654
I bought one of the SuperMicro servers - they are legit! He packaged it up and shipped it out right away. Great experience and I'm appreciative of how easy he was to work with. Recommended!
 
J

JWeavis

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 11, 2000
Messages
1,703
I've been looking for a new PFSense/OpenSense box. I have two bids out right now, but send over some options and prices for shipping to 48854. We can chat in PM.
 
O

Orddie

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
2,676
The specs on the site are not very specific. Are you able to break that down for me. Likely into the CPU only
 
T

tangoseal

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Dec 18, 2010
Messages
8,235
Want to trade my Unifi USG-Pro Rackmountable for your Pfsense? Its only a few months old if that.

Send me a PM if you want. Free Bump too!
 
L

lassiterb

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - June 2009
Joined
Oct 10, 2005
Messages
804
Can the Asus servers support them selves by just the rack ears or do they require rails?
 
B

byusinger84

Gawd
Joined
Feb 1, 2008
Messages
776
They can support themselves without rails. They are about the size of a Little Caesars pizza box so they aren't too long or heavy.
 
B

byusinger84

Gawd
Joined
Feb 1, 2008
Messages
776
After the initial bios post, no. Obviously there is still some sound, but they're quieter than most networking and server equipment out there. I wouldn't mind them sitting next to me at my desk.
 
DeaconFrost

DeaconFrost

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Sep 6, 2007
Messages
11,132
Thanks...doing some research to see if they would be an upgrade over my current homebrew ESXi box. It's running on a 3770K.
 
S

SamirD

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
3,136
So these are basically case, power supply, optical drive, motherboard, processor, 8gb ram, for $150 shipped on e7 and $225 shipped on e8, correct?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
1u 8gb asus barebones server supermicro xeon
Top