FS - New In Box Samsung 970 Pro NVMe - Datacenter and Home Lab Equipment

Desktop Components

NEW IN BOX - Samsung 970 Pro M.2 NVMe 512 GB -

$150 Shipped

ToR FS Network Switch



24 port SFP+, 4x1 GB ports, dual PSU



A very good switch with many of the bells and whistles you have to pay more for elsewhere. Retails for $2700. Asking $999 shipped .



The switch works just fine, but I do not have the console cable to reset everything to factory default. This was pulled from a working rack (less than 12 months) of a client that replaced their entire stack so the brands matched. If you buy this, I assume you know what you are doing.



Servers



I want all of these ASUS servers gone. I will ship whatever I have left to someone for $1,000 plus shipping. I have a ton of E7s (8+), a few E8s left (at least 2+), and two full sized Asus 1U servers. I'll also include any remaining RAM I have left as well.



That's a total of no less than 10 servers! I just added two more to the pot so it's an even better deal than before!

ASUS Servers

$125 plus $25 shipping each with 8 GB RAM for the E7s, $200 plus 25 shipping each with 8GB RAM for the E8s

Pictures

All include a Quad Core Xeon. No drives.Asking. If you want more RAM we can negotiate via PM, but I'm reasonable.These are great servers for production where you don't need a big beefy server, or for devs looking for something to play around with, or even for a home server. All are in working order.Models are: RS100-E7-PI2 and RS100-E8-PI2. I also have 2 1U Asus servers with full size hot swap drive bays. Similar specs as above. If you're interested in that, send me a PM.I also have these posted on Ebay. I'd rather sell to you guys (and skip the fees)! If we need to make something work, I'm happy to discuss it. The more you want to buy, the more flexible I am.