FS: New In Box RTX 5090 Founder Edition

N

Neon01

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
1,065
Edit: Sale Pending

Had an opportunity to pick one of these up for MSRP lately and decided to go with a PNY OC partner board instead (mainly due to water cooling, which I understand is more difficult with this unit). I am still within return window on this one, but I figured I'd offer it to the community in case there is anyone interested in getting one of these near MSRP. I only want to recover the cost of the digital payment method (paypal) and insured shipping, so I'm offering it at $2150. Figure this is roughly what it would cost with tax anyway in most states.

Like I said, it's new in sealed box, so never been touched. If I don't get any takers within a week or so I'll just send it back.

Edit: **I need positive online feedback from buyer (Heat, Ebay, other forum, etc)**

Seller Feedback:
Heatware Profile under Neon01
Ebay Profile under chcampbe6l7c

Email chris.scott.campbell@gmail.com with any questions or interest. Thanks.

Photos (showing inner box but will ship double boxed for safety):
PXL_20251017_213012040.jpg
 
Last edited:
