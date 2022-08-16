FS: New-in-Box MSI MPG X570 Gaming Plus AM4 Motherboard - $130 shipped

AmongTheChosenX
I have a brand new in box MSI Motherboard that I bought for my brother who basically decided he didn't want it, so... here I am, trying to resell it for what I paid for it. I realize that could be difficult, so what I want to offer is the possibility of me grabbing you a brand new CPU (and/or any other parts to pair with the board) from a Micro Center that I live very close to (where I also only pay 3% sales tax), after which I can package everything together and send to you in one fell swoop! You'll pay Micro Center prices for new hardware all while having it shipped to your door (Yes, that includes GPUs)!
$130 shipped OBO for the motherboard + any costs for hardware from Micro Center
CPU's in stock at my local Micro Center: https://www.microcenter.com/search/...4294966995+4294819840&NTK=all&sortby=pricelow
RAM in stock at my local Micro Center: https://www.microcenter.com/search/search_results.aspx?N=4294966965+4294818366
Amazon Link to Motherboard: https://www.amazon.com/MSI-X570-Gaming-Plus-Motherboard/dp/B07T5QDRFX
